Trevor Megill headshot

Trevor Megill News: Collects fifth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Megill struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Twins.

Megill's ninth-inning opportunity came after manager Pat Murphy elected to use Abner Uribe in the eighth. However, both relievers have struggled with consistency this season and own an ERA above 4.60, so it's unlikely the Brewers are ready to abandon their closer-by-committee approach.

Trevor Megill
Milwaukee Brewers
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