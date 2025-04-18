Fantasy Baseball
Trevor Megill headshot

Trevor Megill News: Converts second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Megill recorded the final two outs to earn the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Bryan Hudson began the ninth inning but allowed three of the first four batters to reach base. Megill allowed an inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly before inducing a groundout from Shea Langeliers to end the threat. This was Megill's second save in three chances this season, though his last opportunity ended in disaster when he blew a save versus the Diamondbacks last Saturday. Megill is now at a 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings this season. He has a loose grip on the closer job for the Brewers, especially if an injury to his knee flares up again.

