Trevor Megill News: Converts second save
Megill recorded the final two outs to earn the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.
Bryan Hudson began the ninth inning but allowed three of the first four batters to reach base. Megill allowed an inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly before inducing a groundout from Shea Langeliers to end the threat. This was Megill's second save in three chances this season, though his last opportunity ended in disaster when he blew a save versus the Diamondbacks last Saturday. Megill is now at a 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings this season. He has a loose grip on the closer job for the Brewers, especially if an injury to his knee flares up again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now