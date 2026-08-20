Trevor Megill News: Earns 23rd save

Megill earned the save in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mariners, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Megill was called on to face the heart of the Mariners' order in the ninth inning and retired the side on 13 pitches. It continued a strong second half for the 32-year-old, who's allowed only one earned run while locking down nine saves through 13 appearances since the All-Star break. For the season, he's 23-for-25 in save chances to go along with a 2.39 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 55:12 K:BB across 49 innings.