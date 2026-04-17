Trevor Megill News: Earns fourth save

Megill earned the save in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Marlins, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out two in the 10th inning.

Megill was tasked with protecting a three-run lead in the bottom of the 10th inning and did so despite allowing a run to score on a wild pitch. After yielding seven earned runs across consecutive appearances April 10 and 14, he's now picked up a hold and a save in back-to-back solid outings. Angel Zerpa and Abner Uribe, who earned the team's previous two saves, worked the eighth and ninth innings in that order Friday, so Megill's outlook as the team's closer remains murky for now.