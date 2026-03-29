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Trevor Megill News: Fans two for first save of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Megill earned the save in the Brewers' 9-7 win over the White Sox on Sunday, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Brewers bats rallied with a six-run eighth inning, and Megill was brought out for the top of the ninth for his first save opportunity of the season. He yielded a single to Tristan Peters before striking out the next two batters, and Megill came away with the save after getting Miguel Vargas to fly out to right field. Megill is looking to build off a solid 2025 regular season in which he collected a career-high 30 saves (eighth most in the majors) while posting a 2.49 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 60:17 K:BB across 47 innings.

Trevor Megill
Milwaukee Brewers
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