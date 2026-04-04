Trevor Megill News: Holds on for second save
Megill picked up the save Saturday against the Royals, allowing no hits and two walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.
The right-hander did make things interesting, allowing the tying run to get to the plate, but he caught Vinnie Pasquantino looking to end the game. Though Abner Uribe presents a pretty considerable threat in the bullpen, Megill looks to be Milwaukee's primary closer to begin the new year. He's converted each of his first two save chances, but Megill has walked three over three innings so far and will be looking to improve his control going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Megill See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?6 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets11 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Megill See More