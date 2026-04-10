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Trevor Megill News: Implodes in ninth, takes loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 8:43pm

Megill (0-2) took the loss Friday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on two hits without recording an out.

With the game tied 3-3, Megill came on for the top of the ninth inning. He hit CJ Abrams with a pitch, allowed a bunt single to Joey Wiemer, surrendered an RBI single to Luis Garcia, threw the ball away on a sacrifice bunt by Jorbit Vivas and then Milwaukee was unable to get an out on a safety squeeze by Drew Millas. After five batters and nine pitches, Megill's night was over. Megill entered play Friday with a 2.25 ERA but now will take an 11.25 ERA and 5:3 K:BB across four innings into his next appearance.

Trevor Megill
Milwaukee Brewers
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