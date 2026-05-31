Trevor Megill News: Locks down save No. 8
Megill secured the save Sunday against the Astros, striking out two in a clean ninth inning.
It's worth noting Abner Uribe picked up a hold in a spotless eighth inning, as the pendulum in Milwaukee's closer committee could be swinging back in Megill's favor. Both hard-throwing right-handers figure to continue splitting ninth-inning work in some capacity, but Megill has nailed down each of the club's past three save opportunities. Through 21 innings, Megill has a 4.29 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB while converting eight of his nine save chances.
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