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Trevor Megill News: Locks down save No. 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Megill secured the save Sunday against the Astros, striking out two in a clean ninth inning.

It's worth noting Abner Uribe picked up a hold in a spotless eighth inning, as the pendulum in Milwaukee's closer committee could be swinging back in Megill's favor. Both hard-throwing right-handers figure to continue splitting ninth-inning work in some capacity, but Megill has nailed down each of the club's past three save opportunities. Through 21 innings, Megill has a 4.29 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB while converting eight of his nine save chances.

Trevor Megill
Milwaukee Brewers
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