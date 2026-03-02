Trevor Megill headshot

Trevor Megill News: Makes first spring appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Megill tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Sunday's spring game against the Royals. He did not allow a hit, struck out a batter and walked another.

It was reported last Monday that Megill received a PRP injection in his forearm at some point over the offseason, but he took the mound for the first time this spring less than a week later, and per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel hit 98.3 mph on the radar gun. The arm issues are something to be aware of, but it's also tough to ignore the 30 saves he recorded last season and 21 the year before. Megill is in line to open the season as Milwaukee's closer, and Abner Uribe is presumably next in line should Megill need a breather or wind up unavailable.

Trevor Megill
Milwaukee Brewers
