Trevor Megill News: Makes spring debut

Megill (undisclosed) made his Cactus League debut in Friday's 9-2 loss to the Giants, striking out a batter and giving up one run on one hit in one inning of relief.

An unspecified injury kept Megill behind schedule compared to the team's other healthy relievers early on in camp, but now that he's made his spring debut, the 31-year-old right-hander looks like he'll be ready to go for the start of the season. He surrendered a solo home run to the first batter he faced (LaMonte Wade) on Friday, but Megill bounced back well, inducing a pair of groundouts before striking out Matt Chapman to close out the third inning. With Milwaukee trading away Devin Williams in the offseason, Megill appears to be the leading candidate to serve as the Brewers' closer in 2025.