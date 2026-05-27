Trevor Megill headshot

Trevor Megill News: Notches sixth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Megill gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Cardinals.

The right-hander fired nine of 13 pitches for strikes to convert his second save chance in the last two weeks, although a Masyn Winn single and stolen base made things interesting. After a bumpy start to the season, Megill has been tagged for earned runs in only two of his last 14 appearances, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB over 14 innings during that stretch while producing three saves and six holds. Despite the turnaround, manager Pat Murphy appears content to let Megill share the closing load with Abner Uribe for the time being rather than reclaim the role on a full-time basis.

Trevor Megill
Milwaukee Brewers
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