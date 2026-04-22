Trevor Megill headshot

Trevor Megill News: Picks up second hold Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Megill struck out one in a perfect sixth inning Tuesday to record his second hold of the season in a 12-4 win over the Tigers.

The Brewers were ahead 3-1 when the right-hander took the mound, but it was still far from the ninth-inning usage Megill is used to seeing. His performance was encouraging, as he fired 10 of 14 pitches for strikes, but his 9.00 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through eight innings on the season remain sketchy. For now, Abner Uribe appears to be the top closing option for manager Pat Murphy, at least until Megill puts together a sustained run of success.

Trevor Megill
Milwaukee Brewers
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