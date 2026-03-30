Trevor Megill News: Saddled with loss against Tampa Bay

Megill (0-1) allowed one run on one hit and one walk in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Rays. He struck out one.

Megill was brought on to open the top of the ninth of a 2-2 game and got Junior Caminero to ground out before striking out Ben Williamson. However, Megill walked Jonny DeLuca and then surrendered an RBI double to Nick Fortes. Megill appears to have a solid hold on the closer job for the Brewers after securing his first save of the season Sunday against the White Sox. After pitching back-to-back days, Megill is likely unavailable for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.