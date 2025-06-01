Trevor Megill News: Secures 11th save

Megill allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn a save against the Phillies on Sunday. He struck out one batter.

Megill coughed up a leadoff single from Brandon Marsh before retiring three straight batters to close out the 5-2 win. It was Megill's 11th save out of 12 attempts and he's converted 10 straight. He's given up two runs over 14.2 frames (1.23 ERA) since blowing a save chance April 12. Megill owns a 2.33 ERA with a 21:11 K:BB through 19.1 innings.