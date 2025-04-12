Fantasy Baseball
Trevor Megill headshot

Trevor Megill News: Underwent MRI on knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Megill recently underwent an MRI on his knee, but it came back clean, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Megill pitched in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks but allowed two hits, three walks and three earned runs while recording just one out in the bottom of the ninth inning before taking the loss. He hadn't been scored upon in his first five outings of the season prior to Saturday's disaster. For now, Megill has been cleared to pitch, but it's something worth monitoring in the near future.

Trevor Megill
Milwaukee Brewers
