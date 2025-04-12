Trevor Megill News: Underwent MRI on knee

Megill recently underwent an MRI on his knee, but it came back clean, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Megill pitched in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks but allowed two hits, three walks and three earned runs while recording just one out in the bottom of the ninth inning before taking the loss. He hadn't been scored upon in his first five outings of the season prior to Saturday's disaster. For now, Megill has been cleared to pitch, but it's something worth monitoring in the near future.