Trevor Richards News: Locker set up

Richards had a locker set up for him in Arizona's clubhouse Thursday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

It looks like the Diamondbacks will make a few roster moves Friday, including the addition of Richards. The club inked him to a minor-league deal last month after he opted out of a contract with the Royals, who had designated him for assignment. The 32-year-old right-hander will slot into the bullpen, which has been hit hard by injuries.