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Trevor Richards News: Moved to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

The Phillies reassigned Richards to minor-league camp Saturday.

Richards inked a minor-league contract with the Phillies in December but wasn't able to crack the Opening Day roster after posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across eight innings in eight Grapefruit League games. He'll likely open the season in Triple-A but would be a candidate for a major-league call-up if the Phillies need an extra arm out of the bullpen.

Trevor Richards
Philadelphia Phillies
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