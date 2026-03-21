Trevor Richards News: Moved to minor-league camp
The Phillies reassigned Richards to minor-league camp Saturday.
Richards inked a minor-league contract with the Phillies in December but wasn't able to crack the Opening Day roster after posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across eight innings in eight Grapefruit League games. He'll likely open the season in Triple-A but would be a candidate for a major-league call-up if the Phillies need an extra arm out of the bullpen.
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