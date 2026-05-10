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Trevor Rogers Injury: Closing in on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Rogers (illness) said that he threw a "simulated bullpen" session Saturday and is optimistic that he'll be able to return from the 15-day injured list to make a start during the Orioles' three-game series versus the Yankees that begins Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Monday will mark the first day that Rogers is eligible to return from the IL after being placed on the shelf April 29 upon falling ill with the flu. Rogers indicated that he doesn't expect to require a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated, noting that he thinks the throwing session he completed Saturday will be sufficient. The Orioles' coaching staff is still finalizing rotation plans for the three-game set with the Yankees, but even if Rogers isn't deemed ready to pitch during that upcoming series, he'll have a good chance at making it back from the IL by the end of the week.

Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles
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