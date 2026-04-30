Trevor Rogers Injury: Expected back when first eligible
Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Friday that he expects Rogers (illness) to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rogers has the flu and spent the previous couple days at home. He will probably be healthy enough to return before his 15 days are up, but the Orioles elected to play it safe and put the southpaw on the IL. Rogers is eligible for activation May 11, and he could slot back into the rotation that day against the Yankees.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Rogers See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1911 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week12 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week19 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 723 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Rogers See More