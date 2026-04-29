Trevor Rogers Injury: Lands on injured list

The Orioles placed Rogers on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to an illness, retroactive to Sunday.

Rogers has been having a rough go of things on the mound lately, posting a 9.53 ERA and 2.12 WHIP over 11.1 innings across his last three starts. He was forced out of his most recent outing after giving up three earned runs in just 1.2 frames and now seems to be fighting off an illness severe enough to warrant a trip to the injured list. Cameron Foster will come up from the minors in a corresponding move to add depth to Baltimore's bullpen, though it remains unclear who will fill the void in the rotation.