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Trevor Rogers News: Fans six across six innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Rogers did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out six over six innings.

Rodgers continued his strong start to the season Tuesday, turning in his third consecutive quality start. The 28-year-old's only damage came in the third inning when he allowed three straight hits, but he kept his composure afterward and stranded runners at the corners in both the fifth and sixth to limit further scoring. The left-hander now owns a 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 14:5 K:BB across 19 innings of work and will look to keep things rolling in his next scheduled outing against Arizona.

Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles
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