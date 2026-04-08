Trevor Rogers News: Fans six across six innings
Rogers did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out six over six innings.
Rodgers continued his strong start to the season Tuesday, turning in his third consecutive quality start. The 28-year-old's only damage came in the third inning when he allowed three straight hits, but he kept his composure afterward and stranded runners at the corners in both the fifth and sixth to limit further scoring. The left-hander now owns a 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 14:5 K:BB across 19 innings of work and will look to keep things rolling in his next scheduled outing against Arizona.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Rogers See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 7Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Life, the Universe and Everything9 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2613 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Rogers See More