Trevor Rogers News: Improves to 8-8
Rogers (8-8) earned the win Sunday over the Rays, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.
Rogers was sharp Sunday, holding Tampa Bay to a Ryan Vilade solo homer in the fourth inning before giving up a second run with two outs in the sixth. Rogers has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in 10 of his last 11 outings -- he's posted a 2.33 ERA in that span (65.2 innings). The southpaw now sports a 4.15 ERA across 23 starts (125.2 innings) this season with a 1.25 WHIP and 108:35 K:BB. Rogers is tentatively lined up for a rematch with the Rays at home in his next outing.
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