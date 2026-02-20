Trevor Rogers headshot

Trevor Rogers News: No signs of rust in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Rogers didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 2-0 Grapefruit League victory over the Yankees, allowing one hit in two scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Rogers picked up right where he left off a year ago, when he turned in a career-best 1.81 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 109.2 innings (18 starts). The 28-year-old left-hander looked particularly dominant at times in his spring debut, generating eight whiffs and pouring in 23 of his 32 pitches for strikes. Rogers appears to be neck-and-neck with Kyle Bradish as Baltimore's leading candidates to draw the Opening Day starting nod.

Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles
