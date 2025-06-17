Trevor Rogers News: On taxi squad ahead of start

Rogers has been added to the Orioles' taxi squad and is expected to start Wednesday against the Rays, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Rogers is taking the rotation spot of the injured Cade Povich (hip) and is likely to make at least a couple more starts after Wednesday while Povich recovers. The 27-year-old Rogers has been underwhelming this season at Triple-A Norfolk, posting a 5.46 ERA and 26:8 K:BB over 29.2 innings. However, he dazzled in a spot start for the Orioles back in May, striking out five over 6.1 shutout frames versus the Red Sox.