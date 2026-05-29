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Trevor Rogers News: Quality start ends in seventh frame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Rogers did not factor into Friday's decision against the Blue Jays, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings.

Rogers was in complete command for most of Friday's start, giving up just three baserunners through the first six innings. He was brought back out for the seventh, but that decision backfired on the Orioles as Rogers proceeded to give up two-run home runs to both Kazuma Okamoto and Charles McAdoo without recording an out. It ruined what would have otherwise been Roger's fourth quality start of the season and first since April 7 against the White Sox. He has given up at least four earned runs in six of his seven starts since his early-April outing against the White Sox, which has Rogers sitting at a 6.84 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 48.2 innings. His next start is slated for next week against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles
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