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Trevor Rogers News: Quick hook in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Rogers (2-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 1.2 innings as the Orioles were routed 17-1. He struck out two.

A 10-run ninth inning by the visitors made the final score look much worse, but Rogers dug an early hole for the O's when he couldn't escape the second inning. The southpaw got lifted after 62 pitches (38 strikes), and he's now been tagged for 13 runs (12 earned) in 11.1 innings over his last three starts. The rough stretch has left Rogers with a 4.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB through 30.1 innings on the season, and he'll try to turn things around in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next weekend against the Yankees.

Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles
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