Trevor Rogers News: Reinstated, starting Tuesday
The Orioles activated Rogers (illness) from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
The left-hander will end up spending just one day beyond the 15-day minimum on the injured list after recovering from the flu. After delivering quality starts in each of his first three outings of the campaign, Rogers labored to a 9.53 ERA and 2.12 WHIP in his last three starts before landing on the shelf. The 28-year-old threw a simulated bullpen session Saturday and is rejoining Baltimore's rotation with a rehab assignment, so the club could be cognizant of his workload Tuesday.
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