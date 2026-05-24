Trevor Rogers headshot

Trevor Rogers News: Rough outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Rogers (2-6) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings to take the loss in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.

Rogers took his sixth straight loss, and he's allowed at least three runs in each of those outings. He's been rough in May, giving up 18 runs (17 earned) over 12.1 innings across three starts. For the season, he's at a 6.96 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB through 42.2 innings over nine starts. Rogers is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Blue Jays his next time out.

Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles
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