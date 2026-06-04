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Trevor Rogers News: Solid in third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 3:31pm

Rogers (3-6) earned the win Thursday over the Red Sox, allowing a run on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The Orioles provided Rogers with more than enough run support Thursday, scoring six runs before the southpaw took the mound in the first inning. Rogers certainly did his part as well, blanking the Red Sox over five innings before allowing a lone run on a Willson Contreras two-out single in the sixth. It's certainly an encouraging effort from Rogers, who hadn't held opponents to fewer than four runs in any of his previous four starts -- he struggled to a 10.44 ERA across 25 frames in his previous six outings. Rogers will carry a 6.29 ERA with a 1.51 WHIP and 41:19 K:BB into his next start, tentatively scheduled to come next week at home against the Mariners.

Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles
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