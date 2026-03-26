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Trevor Rogers News: Stellar in Opening Day win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Rogers (1-0) earned the win Thursday over the Twins, allowing three hits and four walks across seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Rogers picked up where he left off in 2025, when he posted a sparkling 1.81 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP and 103:29 K:BB across 18 starts (109.2 innings). The southpaw needed only 88 pitches to make it through seven scoreless innings Thursday. Rogers will look to keep rolling his next time out, currently slated for next week at home against the Rangers.

Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles
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