Trevor Rogers News: Struggles once again

Rogers (2-5) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Mets after allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Rogers was tagged with the loss for a fifth straight start, and this was the third consecutive outing in which he couldn't pitch past the fourth inning. The struggles are real for the seven-year veteran, who owns a ballooned 11.84 ERA and a 2.26 WHIP over that five-game stretch while posting a 19:10 K:BB through 19 frames. Rogers is scheduled to make his next start during the weekend series against the Tigers, and while there's no talk of him being removed from the rotation for the time being, it's hard to justify his spot with the way he's been pitching over the last few weeks.