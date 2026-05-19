Trevor Rogers headshot

Trevor Rogers News: Struggles once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Rogers (2-5) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Mets after allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Rogers was tagged with the loss for a fifth straight start, and this was the third consecutive outing in which he couldn't pitch past the fourth inning. The struggles are real for the seven-year veteran, who owns a ballooned 11.84 ERA and a 2.26 WHIP over that five-game stretch while posting a 19:10 K:BB through 19 frames. Rogers is scheduled to make his next start during the weekend series against the Tigers, and while there's no talk of him being removed from the rotation for the time being, it's hard to justify his spot with the way he's been pitching over the last few weeks.

Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Rogers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Rogers See More
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
13 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
16 days ago