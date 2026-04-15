Trevor Rogers headshot

Trevor Rogers News: Tagged with first loss of year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 6:26am

Rogers (2-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.2 innings as the Orioles fell 4-3 to the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.

The southpaw failed to deliver a quality start for the first time in four trips to the mound to begin the season, getting the hook after 99 pitches (61 strikes). Rogers still sports a 3.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 23.2 innings, and he'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Cleveland.

Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles
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