Trevor Rogers News: Tagged with first loss of year
Rogers (2-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.2 innings as the Orioles fell 4-3 to the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.
The southpaw failed to deliver a quality start for the first time in four trips to the mound to begin the season, getting the hook after 99 pitches (61 strikes). Rogers still sports a 3.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 23.2 innings, and he'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Cleveland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Rogers See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 78 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Life, the Universe and Everything16 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Rogers See More