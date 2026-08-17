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Trevor Story Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 5:38am

Story (sports hernia) started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 with a run scored for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Story played four innings in the field and handled the lone chance that came his way. Following a day off Monday, Story will join the WooSox for a trip to Syracuse and start at shortstop Tuesday. The Red Sox haven't mapped out anything beyond that, and interim manager Chad Tracy confirmed Story won't play any position other than shortstop. Utility infielder Andruw Monasterio has held down shortstop nicely over the last month, but the Red Sox did not add an established shortstop at the trade deadline, suggesting Story, who played second base when he first signed with Boston, can reclaim the position he's play the most during his career.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
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