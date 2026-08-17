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Trevor Story Injury: Could be activated Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Story (sports hernia) said that he could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list as soon as Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Story has been on the shelf since May 16 following sports hernia surgery, but he's finally nearing the finish line of what's been a lengthy recovery process. He kicked off a rehab assignment Sunday at Triple-A Worcester and went 1-for-2 at the dish while playing four innings at shortstop. Story is scheduled to play for Worcester on consecutive days Tuesday and Wednesday before rejoining the Red Sox for a re-evaluation. If the Red Sox medical staff is satisfied with Story's health, he could get the green light to return to action for the big club during their weekend series with the Giants. Once activated, Story will likely usurp Andruw Monasterio as the Red Sox's preferred option at shortstop.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
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