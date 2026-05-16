Trevor Story Injury: Injury deemed sports hernia
Story, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, has been diagnosed with a sports hernia, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Story was originally said to have a groin injury, so the sports hernia diagnosis provides more specificity to the issue he's reportedly been dealing with for much of the season. According to Bill Koch of the Providence Journal, a sports hernia can sideline a player six weeks if surgery isn't needed and for about four months if surgical, so Story appears to be facing an extended absence. Andruw Monasterio is starting at shortstop for Boson on Saturday and could pick up regular playing time there in Story's stead.
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