Trevor Story Injury: Likely back in action Saturday

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Story (back) will most likely return to Grapefruit League play Saturday versus Atlanta, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Story was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with back tightness. The original plan was for him to return to action Wednesday, but the team has opted to give him a few more days. Story has been red-hot at the plate this spring, going 11-for-24 with a pair of home runs.