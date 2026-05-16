Trevor Story Injury: Placed on injured list
The Red Sox placed Story on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a groin injury, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Story has reportedly been battling a groin issue for the majority of the season, and the Red Sox will now pull the trigger and place him on the injured list so they can properly treat his injury. Andruw Monasterio and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will likely split reps at shortstop while Story is on the shelf, and Nick Sogard could factor into the mix as well after coming up from Triple-A Worcester.
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