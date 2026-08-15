Trevor Story Injury: Ready for rehab assignment
Story (sports hernia) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.
Story travelled to Worcester on Friday for a workout, and the veteran infielder has been given the green light to take the next step in his recovery program by starting a rehab assignment. He's been on the injured list since early June due to a sports hernia injury, and he may need a few minor-league outings under his belt before he's cleared to return to the Red Sox.
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