Trevor Story Injury: Scratched with tight back

The Red Sox scratched Story from the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies due to mild upper back tightness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Marcelo Mayer will start at shortstop in place of Story, whose removal from the lineup has been described as precautionary. Story -- who has gone 11-for-24 with a pair of home runs so far this spring -- can be viewed as day-to-day. He'll have plenty of time to move past the back issue before the Red Sox open their season March 27 in Texas.