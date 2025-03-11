Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Trevor Story headshot

Trevor Story Injury: Scratched with tight back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The Red Sox scratched Story from the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies due to mild upper back tightness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Marcelo Mayer will start at shortstop in place of Story, whose removal from the lineup has been described as precautionary. Story -- who has gone 11-for-24 with a pair of home runs so far this spring -- can be viewed as day-to-day. He'll have plenty of time to move past the back issue before the Red Sox open their season March 27 in Texas.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now