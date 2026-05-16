Trevor Story Injury: Seeking medical opinions

Story is seeking additional opinions about whether surgery is needed for his sports hernia, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Story was placed on the 10-day IL on Saturday due to the issue, which he's reportedly been dealing with for much of the season. The expected length of his absence should become clearer once it's determined whether or not he'll need to go under the knife. Story said Saturday that he'll likely be out 6-to-10 weeks if surgery is indeed required.