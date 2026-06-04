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Trevor Story Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Red Sox transferred Story (abdomen) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Story underwent surgery two weeks ago to repair a sports hernia. He had seemed to have a chance to make it back before missing 60-plus days, but now Story is ineligible for activation until after the All-Star break. Marcelo Mayer will continue to serve as Boston's primary shortstop while Story recovers.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
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