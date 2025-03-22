Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trevor Story headshot

Trevor Story News: Back in lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Story (back) is in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Back tightness led to Story being scratched Friday for the second time in 10 days. While he will make a quick turnaround, keeping Story in line for Opening Day, these issues will likely temper enthusiasm surrounding his strong spring (.333/.341/.615). Story has not reached 100 games played in a season since 2021.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now