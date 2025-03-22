Trevor Story News: Back in lineup Saturday

Story (back) is in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Back tightness led to Story being scratched Friday for the second time in 10 days. While he will make a quick turnaround, keeping Story in line for Opening Day, these issues will likely temper enthusiasm surrounding his strong spring (.333/.341/.615). Story has not reached 100 games played in a season since 2021.