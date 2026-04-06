Trevor Story News: Chase percentage up
Story is tied for the MLB lead in swings outside the zone (43), and his 18 swing-and-misses are tied for fourth.
Story, whose 51.2 chase percentage ranks third in the majors, has struck out 17 times in 42 at-bats (40.5 K%) and is batting .119 following a 1-for-5 effort with two punchouts in Sunday's loss to San Diego. "I think the swing is in a good place," Boston manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "And you watch video and yes, it's same timing mechanism, hands placement. The body looks the same. It's just, 'What are we swinging (at)?'" For comparison, Story chased at a 35.3 percent clip and posted a 26.9 strikeout percentage in 2025.
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