Trevor Story News: Drives home two in win
Story went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.
Story broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth with a double off DL Hall after Jacob Misiorowski loaded the bases. It's been a struggle at the plate for Story in the early going this season, as he's now slashing .140/.137/.240 with one home run, six RBI, one run scored and an ugly 0:18 BB:K across 51 plate appearances.
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