Trevor Story headshot

Trevor Story News: Drives home two in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Story went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

Story broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth with a double off DL Hall after Jacob Misiorowski loaded the bases. It's been a struggle at the plate for Story in the early going this season, as he's now slashing .140/.137/.240 with one home run, six RBI, one run scored and an ugly 0:18 BB:K across 51 plate appearances.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Story See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Story See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/29
MLB
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/29
Author Image
John Venezia
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
12 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago