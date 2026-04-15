Trevor Story News: Drives in five at Minnesota
Story went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and five RBI in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Twins.
The veteran shortstop capped a five-run third inning with a three-run shot off Simeon Woods Richardson before adding a two-run double in the sixth. The long ball was Story's first in April and second of the season, and while he had a sluggish start to the campaign, he appears to have found his groove -- over the last nine games he's batting .314 (11-for-35) with a whopping 15 RBI.
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