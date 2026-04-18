Trevor Story News: Early season struggles continue
Story went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during the Red Sox's 4-1 loss to the Tigers on Saturday.
Story served as the designated hitter for Saturday's bout, though that shift didn't pay off as he was struck out in all three of his at-bats against Tarik Skubal. Story has gone 0-for-9 with six strikeouts over the first two games of the series and is slashing .188/.202/.306 with one steal, two home runs, 17 RBI and a 30.6 percent strikeout rate over 89 plate appearances this season.
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