Trevor Story News: Eventful day in loss
Story went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Reds.
Story's third-inning homer was his first of the season, but the at-bat with more impact occurred in the eighth inning with two outs, two runners on and Boston trailing by one. Home plate umpire CB Bucknor, who had six of eight ABS challenges overturned and potentially more had Boston not used up all of its challenges early in the game, rung up Story, who appeared to have checked his swing. Without a challenge to use, Story went old school and threw a tantrum at home plate; Red Sox manager Alex Cora came out and was eventually ejected. Story is 2-for-11 through two games and has an RBI in each contest.
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