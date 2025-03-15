Fantasy Baseball
Trevor Story headshot

Trevor Story News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 5:55am

Story (back) is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The veteran shortstop was scratched early in the week due to back tightness but is ready to return to game action this weekend. Injuries remain a concern for Story given that he's played in just 69 games across the past two seasons, but he's currently healthy and on track to serve as Boston's shortstop for Opening Day.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
