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Trevor Story News: Having workload monitored

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 10:37am

The Red Sox are monitoring Story's workload this spring and will continue to do so during the regular season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Story is being held out of the lineup Sunday for a third consecutive game, but the Red Sox are merely exercising caution with the 33-year-old. The club plans to give him a little more rest in 2026 after Story, who missed significant time in the first three years of the contract he signed with Boston in 2022, played 160 games last year.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
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