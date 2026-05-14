Trevor Story News: Launches third homer

Story went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.

Story opened the scoring in the second inning with a 424-foot blast off Andrew Painter, his third homer this year and first since April 15. Coming into Wednesday, Story had gone just 6-for-32 (.188) with a lone extra-base hit in his prior eight games. Overall, he's slashing .211/.250/.311 with 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and four steals across 172 plate appearances this season.